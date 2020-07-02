Chiamaka Ajeamo

Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers Limited, a member of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, has said it plans to deploy a mobile application to enhance insurance adoption in the country and offer quality services to Nigerians.

Speaking at a virtual media parley organised to commemorate Insurance Awareness Day, the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers, Anselem Igbo, disclosed that insurance as a necessity which everyone needs to embrace as a shield from unforeseen events.

Igbo, who spoke on the theme ‘Insurance a necessity: Securing the future, protecting what’s important’, said the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench in the works by further complicating the already complicated lives (creating a near precarious situation), hence, there is no better time than now to underscore the significance of insurance, as stakeholders commemorate the World Insurance Awareness Day.

“As always, I urge Nigerians to take a step in the right direction by investing in insurance coverage to protect their assets and valuables. With much excitement, I can tell you that our anticipated plan to improve our clients’ experience are gradually coming to fruition and you will be seeing some of these in the public space very soon.

“Think dynamic functionality, easy and prompt log-in capability and even facial and fingerprint biometric recognition. Think enhanced data protection and ease of reviewing purchased policies and status of claims all from one easy platform and you start to get a sense of the simplicity that we are bringing to our clients in this market. Do keep an eye out as these solutions will be announced in the coming weeks,” he said.

Igbo who bemoaned the low insurance penetration in the country, said it was unfavourable to the well-being of individuals, businesses and the economy in general because the insurance business is a unique one which enables clients effectively manage their risks and achieve peace of mind through risk transfer and efficient insurance claims.

“Insurance plays a critical role in promoting economic growth and development by ensuring the efficient allocation of financial resources from the surplus to the deficit unit and ultimately bulwark for business sustainability. The recognition of the Insurance Awareness Day marked annually on June 28, offers a chance to get familiar with available and accessible insurance products and to stress the importance to always evaluate present belongings and the corresponding coverages needed. This day also reminds us to evaluate the insurance industry, sensitise the public on the need to have insurance covers or review existing ones and engage the services of reputable insurance brokers from firms such as Stanbic IBTC for favourable quotes for various insurance classes that suit needs. Our paramount focus has since been to address identified needs in the insurance brokerage sub-sector and ensure that Nigerians are adequately protected.

He added that as a firm that offers life, hope and support particularly in the wake of the pandemic; it has reached out to 150 clients on the need to procure cyber risk products it designed to mitigate cyber associated risks and will not cease in continually seeking opportunities to help businesses, individuals and even the government boost resilience in these times.

“Rest assured that we will not relent in providing excellent services to our clients and Nigerians in general. Please continue to protect yourself, loved ones and belongings and we will be here at all times, along with other industry stakeholders to help provide you cover against unforeseen challenges that may occur in the external environment,” Igbo declared.

The firm’s Head, Business Development Division, Ibiyemi Mezu, said the industry presently needs end-to-end digitisation that would enable clients start and conclude transaction online hence it is expanding its operations through the deployment of technology to provide seamless services to all.