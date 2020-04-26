Amidst rising incidence of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of the Standard Bank Group, has urged Nigerians to maintain strong mental attitude, a major prerequisite for overcoming the global pandemic.

In a live video podcast on YouTube sponsored by Stanbic IBTC, the “Blue Talk Show”, Dr Sylvanus Jatto, a medical expert with the firm, said the lockdown offers us as a nation, the opportunity to reevaluate and restructure our daily routines, goals, and expectations.

To relieve the psychological and mental concerns associated with the lockdown, he advised Nigerians to deliberately create a routine that enables them to go through what they have been doing before the lockdown and this routine could be spaced, to allow mental and physical relaxation. As a prerequisite for good mental health, he also advised Nigerians to exercise while staying at home and maintain a positive mindset, because this pandemic is but for a while.

Dr. Jatto further advised Nigerians to maintain a strong connection with their loved ones, even employers should consistently maintain communication with their employees, reassuring them of their commitment to their wellbeing. He further advised citizens to limit the amount of information being consumed especially from the social media space, as this information could affect them negatively.