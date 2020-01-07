Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to the growth of the Nigerian debt capital markets, its Chief Executive, Dr. Demola Sogunle, disclosed this at the Bonds, Loans and Sukuk Nigeria Conference held recently in Lagos.

Sogunle noted that the Stanbic IBTC group was constantly driving innovation to encourage growth and development in the markets.

The Stanbic IBTC boss added that the organization would continue to facilitate value added engagement between market participants to further increase understanding of the initiatives required to grow the debt capital markets in the country.

In 2019, Stanbic IBTC won several awards such as the Best Foreign Investment Bank, Best Debt House, Best Equity House and Best Loan House in Nigeria at the EMEA finance African Banking Awards. Stanbic IBTC was also awarded asAfrica’s Best Investment Bank at the Euromoney 2019 Awards of Excellence.The Association of Issuing Houses Nigeria also recognized Stanbic IBTC as the Best Investment Bank and Commercial Paper House.

According to Sogunle, these achievements are a demonstration of the organization’s position as a leading, end-to-end, financial services provider in Nigeria.

While speaking on how the Nigerian debt capital markets fared in 2019, he said that capital markets activities were at its peak in the months of May, June and July. He added that N439billion in corporate paper has been issued in comparison with N470billion over the same period in 2018.

He said: “We expect the total volume issued in 2019 to eclipse 2018 as markets have seen yields fall to levels unseen since 2015 and a number of issuers are gearing up to take advantage to lock in lower funding rates for extended tenors. Despite the undulating nature of the market, there has been increased sophistication, among issuers, of the different financing options available in the local debt markets with issuers effectively timing capital markets issuance to maximize cost savings relative to bank debt. We have witnessed an increasing number of corporate issuers exploring alternative funding options such as green bonds and infrastructure bonds, in addition to conventional bonds, commercial paper and Eurobonds.”

The Bonds, Loans and Sukuk Nigeria Conference, organised by GFC Media, is regarded as Nigeria’s only annual debt finance event, covering developments of both on-shore and off-shore markets. With an audience of over 250 government officials, corporates, banks, funds and advisors, the event connects fundraisers with lenders and investors within the Nigerian capital markets space.