In validation of their market leadership, expertise and high standard of service quality to both local and international clients, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited and Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, members of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, emerged the biggest winners at the recently held 2018 NSE CEO Awards, picking five out of 10 award categories.

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited won two awards for dealing member firm with the highest volume of transactions and dealing member firm with the highest value of trades while Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited was joint winner of the award for issuing houses with the highest number of primary market transactions (equity), joint winner of award for issuing houses with the highest number of debt issuance (corporate bonds), and joint winner of the award for the issuing houses with the largest deal of the year for the period under review.

For the seventh consecutive year, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited was named the Best Dealing Member Firm on NSE.

Speaking during the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of NSE, Oscar Onyema, noted that Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited’s consistent performance over the years reflects a robust strategy to set clear values, objectives and processes to ensure that investors derive optimal value from their investments. He urged the organisation not to rest on its oars as NSE, in collaboration with other stakeholders, will continue to nurture the Nigerian capital market into a world-class hub.

In her remarks, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited, Titi Ogungbesan, said the company was delighted to win the NSE CEO Award again this year, which validates the appetite and growing capacity of the firm to provide robust services in the capital market.

“We are excited to be recognised for our efforts and impressive performances in the Nigerian capital market. The awards reflect our strong commitment to consistently deliver relevant, innovative and timely solutions to our ever-growing local and foreign clientele,” Ogungbesan stated, adding that continuously providing top-notch service and value to its clients is a top priority for the firm.

These have enabled it maintain very strong and lasting relationships with clients and consequently positioned the organization in good standing to improve its market share.

Also speaking on the awards, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, Funso Akere, said the company will continuously strive for the highest corporate governance, compliance and performance with a view to reinforcing investor confidence in the Nigerian capital market.

“We will continue to play our part by putting in the public domain initiatives and strategies that would help all stakeholders, especially investors, to be better informed about developments in the capital market, which will help them in making informed investment decisions,” he said.

The prestigious NSE CEO Award, which previously had four award categories, was this year increased to ten to reflect the dynamic nature of the market. The award recognizes compliance, excellence and exceptional performance by market operators in a given year.