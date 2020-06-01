The first ever digital graduation ceremony of the Stanbic IBTC Group was recently held in honour of the 17th Stream of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC Graduate Trainees who were themselves trained digitally.

In his welcome remarks at the ceremony, Yinka Sanni, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, said the decision to organise a ‘virtual’ graduation ceremony for the graduates was based on the COVID-inspired lockdown currently in place in many parts of the country.

Describing the occasion as epoch making, the Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC Chief Executive advised the Graduate Trainees to imbibe the values of the organisation, while also taking responsibility in various spheres of their lives.

He said: “I would like to challenge you to take responsibility on various fronts as you join Stanbic IBTC full time. Taking responsibility means you would accept to be accountable for many things. Take responsibility for the values, vision and mission of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC. Try to understand them and make up your mind to live by them. Those that live by them will be very successful at Stanbic IBTC. You should also take responsibility for your career development, progression and learning. I also advise that you should also take responsibility for your health, knowing that whatever you do may impact the health of other people.”