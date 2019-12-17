Stanbic IBTC Plc is set to support the construction of various cinemas as well as the provision of infrastructure to galvanise growth in the industry.

Mr. Damian Umeasala, its Enterprise Finance Officer, disclosed this at the maiden edition of The Entertainment Fair and Festival Conference (TEFFEST). The theme of the event, held in Lagos, was ‘Entertainment is Life: Welcome to the Future’.

Umeasala stated that the financial institution was already in talks with movie distributors and cinema houses like Filmhouse, Genesis and Silverbird Galleria, among others, to provide a funding structure for the construction of more cinemas across the country.

He also pointed out that Stanbic was partnering with TEFFEST to understand the dynamics of the industry so as to grow its investment in the sector.

He added: “Our support for the creative sector is also in line with a mandate that we have from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under a special intervention fund called Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI) in which the regulatory body has mandated all banks to set aside 5 per cent of their profit after tax for the purpose of lending to players and professionals in this creative sector at 9 per cent interest rate.”

CIFI is a loan scheme developed in collaboration with the CBN, to provide access to long-term and low-interest financing for entrepreneurs in the creative industry.

He noted that the bank was prepared to support players in the creative sector with loan facilities either as individuals or as a group; adding that the gesture extends to media content creators for Cable TV Stations.

The convener of TEFFEST, Mrs. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, said the event was borne out of the need to proffer solutions to the myriad challenges bedeviling the entertainment industry.

While expressing her appreciation to the management of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, the veteran thespian mentioned that TEFFEST was partnering with the bank to support the industry and help build the structure needed for growth.