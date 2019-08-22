Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, the parent body of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, said it is set to drive and deepen financial literacy among youths through a nationwide enlightenment and awareness campaign, ‘Youth Leadership Series Campus Tour,’ under the aegis of its Youth Leadership Series (YLS).

According to the company, the campaign goes beyond deepening financial literacy to nurturing inclusion among the youths as it will introduce the youths to financial products like, the micro pension scheme, savings account and mutual funds.

The Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Yinka Sanni, stated that the campaign was borne out of the financial institution’s determination to expand its retail value proposition and in appreciation of the pivotal role financial literacy plays in the development and growth of any forward-thinking society.

“The objective of the initiative is to equip the unbanked and underbanked Nigerians across the country with the requisite knowledge and skills to make informed financial decisions and to educate them on the benefits of financial planning and a savings culture.

“The importance of acquiring relevant skills is so important that they need to imbibe and inculcate financial discipline in the public to ensure they are able to take charge of their own financial future in a world that is constantly increasing in its complexity.

“We clearly recognise the correlation between financial literacy and sound financial decision-making, on one hand, and the strategic role of qualitative education in stimulating socio-economic development, on the other,” he said.

Sanni further noted that equipping both the youths and the general public with the principles of financial literacy was essential to personal and economic growth.

He said that the tour, would touch different states, cities and towns with campuses, malls, and other public places.

“Our expert financial coaches would be touring the country to places where we believe financial education is most needed while adopting an interactive and fun learning approach to ensure maximum impact and adoption,” he said.

Sanni explained that Stanbic IBTC seeks to help many Nigerians gain the knowledge, skills, and confidence to make informed financial decisions, particularly on how to start saving money for their future needs. Introducing them to smart financial and investment concepts that will be applicable throughout their lives, and applying them to the real scenarios which they face daily as well as scenarios they are likely to face would be a major aspect of the enlightenment tour.