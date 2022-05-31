By Omodele Adigun

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, a member of Standard Bank Group, would be sponsoring the June2022 Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) Roundtable Session.

The theme of the roundtable session would be “The Woman and Her Money: Empowerment through business, trusts, private banking, stockBroking, and insurance”, which would provide women with insights into the secrets of wealth management, investment, and savings. The event, would facilitate enlightening conversations on various challenges faced by female-owned businesses, the importance of trust, saving and making the right investment decisions, while examining the Nigerian stock market and identifying how women entrepreneurs can take advantage of the market.

Speakers at the conference would include Bunmi Olarinoye, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers; Ibiyemi Mezu, Executive Director, Business Development – Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers; Emi Agaba-Oloja, Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Trustees;BisolaFasade, Head, Affluent Clients – Stanbic IBTC Bank; and RemilekunIshola, Team Lead, Enterprise Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank. They would be elucidating the various challenges faced by women, especially as businessowners. These grounded business leaders would also proffer financial tools needed to overcome these challenges.

Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, highlighted on the rationale for sponsoring the conference. Henoted that the session aimed to drive financial education and women empowerment, and equip attendeeswith the know-how of running successful businesses.

“As an organisation, Stanbic IBTC recognises and acknowledges the critical role of women in the society. With economic empowerment being one of our core CSI pillars, economic growth and development remain important to us. The WIMBIZ June, 2022 Roundtable Session underscores the organisation’s commitment to empowering women by providing the platforms and opportunities for them to thrive,” Sogunle said.

