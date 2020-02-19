Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, has continued to make a mark in the lives of Nigerian youths by engaging and empowering them at the annual Youth Leadership Series (YLS). The event held at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

On Wednesday, February 12, the leading financial solutions provider organized the third edition of YLS themed “Techricuture – the evolution”. The theme fuses “Technology” and “Agriculture”, which divulges how the youths can take advantage of the enablement of technology to harness the vast opportunities yet untapped in the agricultural sector of the country.

The Stanbic IBTC YLS is a platform of engagement for the youth where business knowledge and experiences are shared.

Delivering his opening remarks, Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, explained the core objective of YLS, which is to educate the youth on how to explore their innate potentials to become better business leaders.

He reiterated that technology and agriculture are critical sectors that have the capability of producing the next set of millionaires in Nigeria due to the vibrancy and profitability of the two industries.

According to Dr. Sogunle, “the Stanbic IBTC youth leadership series is deliberately fashioned after our annual business leadership series which is a platform created to engage and empower emerging business owners to become leaders in their various fields.”

Sunday Dare, Minister of Youths and Sports Development, who also spoke in a similar vein, encouraged the youths to brace up and contribute positively to the development of the country.

He further assured them that the government will continue to invest in the youths and set them on the path of success.

During the panel session, Seyi and Seun Abolaji, Co-Owners of the Wilson’s Juice Company gave insights on how they started their lemonade business with little capital and how it has grown over the years.

They urged the participants to have a clear vision of their pursuits in life and urged them to never be discouraged with their humble beginning.

Other panelists were Samson Ogbole, Chief Executive Officer and Lead Trainer, Farm lab and Miss Yewande Kazeem, Founder, Wandieville Media.