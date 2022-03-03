By Henry Uche

As part of its commitment to youth development, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank, has concluded plans to sponsor Africa NXT, formerly known as Social Media Week with the launch of Artificial Intelligence robotics, Stanbic IBTC Pepper, a fully programmed robotic companion that engenders quality human interaction in banking experiences for clients and customers.

Ththe event holding from 27 February to 04 March 2022, with the theme, ‘The Next 10 Years: Reimagining Our Collective Commitment to Africa’s Prosperity’, focuses on collaboration to achieve progress in tech and business for Africa’s prosperity.

A statement from the bank explaines that the robot, Pepper, will be on ground for people to have a first-hand experience of it and have a glimpse of how technology powers Stanbic IBTC’s operations.

The Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi, said the event would serve as an opportunity to connect with the youth. He said, “Stanbic IBTC is passionate about youth development and innovation. Africa NXT is a platform that connects us all, gives us the opportunity to converse and let them know that Stanbic IBTC is always ready to help push their dreams.”

“Technology is beautiful. It simplifies complex processes. Pepper is a robot, but it is well equipped to carry out basic transactions. It is a demonstration of Stanbic IBTC’s relentless search for ways to serve our clients and customers through technology.”

Adeniyi maintaind that Stanbic IBTC remains committed to finding ways to connect with the youth for empowerment as well as providing Nigerians with financial solutions powered by innovative technology.