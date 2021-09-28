By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has concluded plans to reward top scorers in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) through its scholarship programme for 2021/2022.

The Stanbic IBTC scholarship programme is in its second year and is geared towards encouraging hard work and academic excellence among Nigerian undergraduates. Students who participated in the 2021/2022 UTME and have gained admission into any of the tertiary institutions in the country can apply.

The scholarship scheme, which is valued at N400,000, is structured to cater for students’ academic expenses for a period of four years and will be disbursed to students in tranches of N100,000 per academic session.

Disbursements from the second year will be dependent on the maintenance of a minimum of a second class upper and good conduct of the beneficiary student as referenced by the university.

Chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dr. Demola Sogunle, said, “The financial institution recognizes and appreciates the importance of education and its impact on the lives of Nigerian youths.”

He affirmed that the firm would continue to support the dreams and aspirations of youths through its various educational programmes.

“Education plays a critical role in societal development as it empowers and encourages Nigerian youths to prepare for the future while navigating current challenges. It is an important recipe for the growth and development of any organisation or nation, thus forming the rationale for the implementation of the Stanbic IBTC Scholarship Programme,” he said.

He stressed that Stanbic IBTC has continued to demonstrate that education is one of the core pillars in its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives and has reflected this stance in its various activities.

“Over the years, we have demonstrated our commitment to support the future leaders of Nigeria through various plans. We are resolute in this course to enable our youths to showcase their innate potentials and talents. The Stanbic IBTC Scholarship Programme, which is in its second year, is a reaffirmation of our pledge towards actualizing the dreams and educational aspirations of the Nigerian child,” Sogunle said.

The criteria for selection include a minimum score of 250 in the 2021 UTME and a letter of admission into a Nigerian university issued by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board or the university. Only 100 applicants will be offered the scholarship.

