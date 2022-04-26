By Omodele Adigun

Stanbic IBTC Trustees, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has reiterated that setting up a Trust with the organisation ensures the seamless transfer of assets and reduces the challenges associated with assets transfer.

The services accessible to clients of Stanbic IBTC Trustees include Facility Agent, which ensures seamless disbursement and repayments in club lending arrangements while ensuring all other loan conditions stand.

These conditions are Security Trustee, which allows Stanbic IBTC Trustees to hold in trust the security for a loan while also monitoring the assessed value of such security against loan exposure. Stanbic IBTC Escrow Agent allows Stanbic IBTC Trustees to hold funds and documents in escrow for the transacting parties.

Others are Public Trust, which allows Stanbic IBTC Trustees act as Trustee to state government bonds and mutual funds under the oversight of the Securities and Exchange Commission; and Trust Scheme, which allows Stanbic IBTC Trustees act as Trustee in personalised Trust arrangements to meet specific needs.

Furthermore, the organisation has an Estate Planning bouquet that encompasses asset acquisition, asset management, and asset transfer, and it is structured using tools such as Wills and Trusts. Amongst them is the Stanbic IBTC Educational Trust (SET) which assists parents and guardians in providing quality education for their children and wards. Through the service, parents have an opportunity to make contributions towards funding the education of their children–whether it is primary, secondary, tertiary or even post-graduate education.