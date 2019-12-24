Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, has received double honours at the HR Best Practice Awards organised by the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM).

The financial institution emerged as the winner of the ‘Most Strategic Human Resources’ (HR) Award, in addition to the ‘Best Diversity and Inclusion’ Award. This follows its noticeable efforts at implementing notable HR practices and being unbiased in its approach to personnel management in the banking sector and in the country at large. Stanbic IBTC prides itself in giving all employees a fair playing ground, without discriminating their skin colour, gender, health, race and ethnicity.

Delivering his speech, Mr. Olu Onakoya, former Chairman/Managing Director of Mobile Oil Nigeria Plc, who was Special Guest of Honour at the event emphasized the evolution that has taken place in HR practices in the modern age. Like water under the bridge are days when the HR profession was only saddled with the responsibility of hiring and firing employees. The contemporary HR oversees all things related to managing an organisation’s most important asset — its human capital. It ensures that they are nurtured and supported through the creation and management of programs, policies, and procedures. Today’s HR is also responsible for fostering a positive work environment through effective employee-employer relations, engagement, and education.

While appreciating the organisers of the award, Olufunke Amobi, Country Head Human Capital, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, commended the efforts of the Stanbic IBTC team for their great contribution to the success of the organisation.

In attendance at the event were titans of HR practitioners and delegates of participating companies.

The CIPM is an umbrella association for Personnel Management Practitioners. It develops and maintains a high standard of professional competence and ensure that the management of the human resource in Nigeria, both in public and private sectors, conforms with the best professional standards.