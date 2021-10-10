By Chiamaka Ajeamo

Stanbic IBTC Pension Manager has urged women to maintain equilibrium in their career path and personal wellness so that none suffers for the other.

He gave this advice during an enlightenment programme themed: “Ladies at The Table Empowerment Series’ (LATTES)” held virtually, recently.

Speaking on ‘Balancing Career Success and Personal Wellness,’ the Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Interswitch, Tolulope Agiri, stressed the need for women to have a strong support system in order to get ahead in their careers.

“We need to start negotiating for ourselves. Find out how your employers can make your work easier. Women who aspire to be leaders should be more ambitious than before; act like managers in any position you find yourself. Work in synergy with your employers to make things work,” she said.

Similarly, Chief Executive Officer, Carib Health Limited, Sherese Ijewere, who spoke on ‘The Genius of the Extraordinary Chromosome,’ also urged women to be intentional and attentive to what they eat while also paying attention to the effects different kinds of food have on their bodies.

Executive Director, Business Development, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Nike Bajomo, reiterated the company’s commitment to women empowerment.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .