Introduction

To stand out (as a verb) is to persist in opposition or resistance; be inflexible; to stop or remain motionless or steady on the feet; to remain firm or steadfast, as in a cause; to take up or maintain a position or attitude with respect to a person, issue, or the like; to have or adopt a certain policy, course, or attitude, as of adherence, support, opposition, or resistance; to remain erect or whole; resist decay.

As a noun, it is a determined policy, position, attitude, etc., taken or maintained: the place in which a person or thing stands.

THE EXAMPLES OF STANDING OUT FOR CHRIST

Daniel 1:8, But Daniel purposed in his heart that he would not defile himself with the portion of the king’s meat, nor with the wine which he drank: therefore he requested of the prince of the eunuchs that he might not defile himself.

Daniel 1:17-20, As for these four children, God gave them knowledge and skill in all learning and wisdom: and Daniel had understanding in all visions and dreams. Now at the end of the days that the king had said he should bring them in, then the prince of the eunuchs brought them in before Nebuchadnezzar. And the king communed with them; and among them all was found none like Daniel, Hananiah, Mishael, and Azariah: therefore stood they before the king. And in all matters of wisdom and understanding, that the king enquired of them, he found them ten times better than all the magicians and astrologers that were in all his realm.

Daniel and his company took a stand and no one (God and man) was in doubt as to where they stood. They were not ready to defile themselves.

Another outstanding example of one who stood out for Christ was Apostle Paul.

Philippians 1:21, For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.

He spoke to Peter in Galatians 2:14, But when I saw that they walked not uprightly according to the truth of the gospel, I said unto Peter before them all, If thou, being a Jew, livest after the manner of Gentiles, and not as do the Jews, why compellest thou the Gentiles to live as do the Jews?

THE BASIS OR AUTHORITY FOR STANDING OUT FOR CHRIST

Exodus 20:2-3, I am the LORD thy God, which have brought thee out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of bondage. Thou shalt have no other gods before me.

John 14:6-8, Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. If ye had known me, ye should have known my Father also: and from henceforth ye know him, and have seen him. Then said Jesus unto them again, Verily, verily, I say unto you, I am the door of the sheep. All that ever came before me are thieves and robbers: but the sheep did not hear them.

John 10:10, The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.

1 Timothy 2:5-6, For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus; Who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time.

THE “MUST NOT” THAT MUST CHARACTERIZE THE LIFE OF ONE STANDING OUT FOR CHRIST.

Must not follow multitude to do evil:

Exodus 23:2, Thou shalt not follow a multitude to do evil; neither shalt thou speak in a cause to decline after many to wrest judgment:

Must not enter into covenant with the ungodly:

Exodus 34:12-14, Take heed to thyself, lest thou make a covenant with the inhabitants of the land whither thou goest, lest it be for a snare in the midst of thee: But ye shall destroy their altars, break their images, and cut down their groves: For thou shalt worship no other god: for the LORD, whose name is Jealous, is a jealous God:

2 Chronicles 20:35-37, And after this did Jehoshaphat king of Judah join himself with Ahaziah king of Israel, who did very wickedly: And he joined himself with him to make ships to go to Tarshish: and they made the ships in Eziongeber. Then Eliezer the son of Dodavah of Mareshah prophesied against Jehoshaphat, saying, Because thou hast joined thyself with Ahaziah, the LORD hath broken thy works. And the ships were broken, that they were not able to go to Tarshish.

Must not be too intimate in any relationship with unbelievers:

2 Corinthians 6:14-18, Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness? And what concord hath Christ with Belial? or what part hath he that believeth with an infidel? And what agreement hath the temple of God with idols? for ye are the temple of the living God; as God hath said, I will dwell in them, and walk in them; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people. Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you, And will be a Father unto you, and ye shall be my sons and daughters, saith the Lord Almighty.

Must not envy the prosperity of evil men:

Proverbs 24:1, Be not thou envious against evil men, neither desire to be with them.

Must not be in close fellowship with one called a brother who indulges in common sins

1 Corinthians 5:11, But now I have written unto you not to keep company, if any man that is called a brother be a fornicator, or covetous, or an idolater, or a railer, or a drunkard, or an extortioner; with such an one no not to eat.

THE “MUST” THAT MUST CHARACTERIZE THE LIFE OF THOSE STANDING OUT FOR CHRIST.

Must have companions of those who fear God and keep His word.

Psalm 119:63, I am a companion of all them that fear thee, and of them that keep thy precepts.

Must have righteous and God fearing wise people for their mentor and model

Proverbs 2:20, That thou mayest walk in the way of good men, and keep the paths of the righteous.

Proverbs 13:20, He that walketh with wise men shall be wise: but a companion of fools shall be destroyed.

Must always be in the assembly of those who provoke one another to love and good works.

Hebrews 10:24-25, And let us consider one another to provoke unto love and to good works: Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.

Must constantly study and meditate on God’s word:

Psalm 1:1-2, Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the LORD; and in his law doth he meditate day and night.

THE EFFECT OF NOT STANDING OUT FOR CHRIST

Misery

Numbers 33:52, Then ye shall drive out all the inhabitants of the land from before you, and destroy all their pictures, and destroy all their molten images, and quite pluck down all their high places:

Numbers 33:55-56, But if ye will not drive out the inhabitants of the land from before you; then it shall come to pass, that those which ye let remain of them shall be pricks in your eyes, and thorns in your sides, and shall vex you in the land wherein ye dwell. Moreover it shall come to pass, that I shall do unto you, as I thought to do unto them.

Spiritual Corruption

1 Corinthians 15:33, Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners.

Disgrace to parents

Proverbs 28:7, Whoso keepeth the law is a wise son: but he that is a companion of riotous men shameth his father.

Lukewarmness and Divine rejection.

Revelations 3:15-16, I know thy works, that thou art neither cold nor hot: I would thou wert cold or hot. So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spue thee out of my mouth.

THE BLESSING FOR THOSE WHO STAND OUT FOR CHRIST.

Flourishing life

Psalm 1:1-3, Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the LORD; and in his law doth he meditate day and night. And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper.

Daniel 1:17-19, As for these four children, God gave them knowledge and skill in all learning and wisdom: and Daniel had understanding in all visions and dreams. Now at the end of the days that the king had said he should bring them in, then the prince of the eunuchs brought them in before Nebuchadnezzar. And the king communed with them; and among them all was found none like Daniel, Hananiah, Mishael, and Azariah: therefore stood they before the king.

Escape the damaging and destructive effect of sin

Ezekiel 18:30 Therefore I will judge you, O house of Israel, every one according to his ways, saith the Lord GOD. Repent, and turn yourselves from all your transgressions; so iniquity shall not be your ruin.

Have God as your Father

2 Corinthians 6:18, And will be a Father unto you, and ye shall be my sons and daughters, saith the Lord Almighty.

Present and eternal salvation and satisfaction

John 10:9, I am the door: by me if any man enter in, he shall be saved, and shall go in and out, and find pasture.

CONCLUSION

Daniel and his friends stood out in Babylon where there were no parent or pastor, not even other believers to check them. They knew the God they served. They knew He will not accept any competition with any other god. They knew He is the only true God. So is Christ, the only way to God. We can’t accommodate any compromise. We must stand out today for Him and destroy any other relationship, allegiance or indecisive posture in our lives.

CALL TO SALVATION

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse our with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]