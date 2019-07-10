Standard Chartered has announced yet another multi-market launch of its digital bank in Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe as part of its digital transformation strategy in Africa.

The next wave of digital-only banks follows launches in Uganda, Tanzania, Ghana and Kenya in the first quarter of the year and Côte d’Ivoire in 2018.

The expansion in Africa comes at a time when the continent, with a growing economy and population, is demanding wider access to digital services. The digital banking solution provides Standard Chartered customers across the eight markets with affordable, convenient, fast and easily accessible banking services. The first-of-its-kind digital bank in Botswana and Zambia offers a truly end-to-end digital account opening experience which has been developed following client feedback to offer a convenient platform to service all their banking needs.

Commenting on the launch, Sunil Kaushal, Regional CEO, Africa and Middle East said: “The growing population of Africa is demanding faster and more convenient banking and it has been very rewarding to witness increased acceptance and a growing demand for our digital products across the continent. As a result, we are delighted to expand our digital banking experience across three new African markets. As a leading international bank in Africa, Standard Chartered is committed to supporting the continent’s technological transformation by reshaping the banking industry and breaking down traditional barriers. We look forward to continuing the momentum across Africa and continuing to provide our customers with advanced banking experiences.”