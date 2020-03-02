Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited has announced it has entered into a unique partnership with Educare Technology Solutions Limited to develop a unique educational solution called SC EduEdge.

The 3-year alliance with Educare, an industry leader in school administration software, positions the bank as an industry leader connecting with a wider network of prospects as it offers a compelling value proposition to educational institutions (Primary & Secondary) in strategic locations across the country including Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

This initiative was developed by the Business Banking segment of the Bank’s Retail Banking arm with a team of seasoned professionals dedicated to providing relevant banking solutions to meet the business needs of existing and prospective clients.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Head, Business Banking, Ben Dike, said the bank is excited about this new partnership and the potential benefits it brings to the children of its existing and prospective clients and also to all stakeholders in the educational ecosystem including schools, employees, parents and guardians.

He said, “This is a 360-degree proposition that provides tangible value to the educational sector, a sector that is crucial in the development of the country’s future leaders. For us at the Bank, this ties in closely with our priority to be the best financial advisers to our clients; it reiterates our commitment to developing countries where we have footprint and serves as one of the many ways we are Here for good.’’

For his part, Chief Executive Officer, Educare, Alex Onyia, said the outcome of the partnership will grant its customers/partner schools the ability to have the best and most flexible school management portal to run their schools swiftly at a reduced cost.

“In addition to that, our customers/partner schools will be able to participate in the National Robotics Competition and this year’s Liverpool Inter-school football competition which sees the winner school to an all-expense paid trip to Liverpool, United Kingdom”, Onyia explained.