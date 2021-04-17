There was a standstill in Ibadan metropolis in Oyo State on Saturday as more than one hundred self-determination groups stormed the city and staged a peaceful rally for the creation of Oduduwa Republic from the current Nigeria.

The participants in the rally converged on the frontage of the popular Mapo Hall, Ibadan, sang, spoke and distributed fliers on the proposed Yoruba nation.

Heavy presence of the personnel of various security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Security, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, was observed around Mapo Hall. But they did not stop the participants under the coordination of Ilana Omo Oodua, being presided over an emeritus professor of History, Senator Banji Akintoye.

The rally, however, led to a traffic logjam in different parts of Ibadan, such as Mapo, Oja’ba, Idi-Arere, Beere, Labiran, Isale-Alfa, Ita-Merin and so on.

The participants unanimously demanded the creation of Yoruba nation. They decried the spate of killings, maiming, kidnapping and other social vices going on unchecked in Yorubaland, stressing that the people of the region could no longer tolerate the level of injustice.

Some leaders of the group who spoke at the rally said the movement remained unstoppable, adding that the agitation for the creation of Yoruba nation is on course and is achievable.

The participants, however, staged a walk from Mapo Hall to the international headquarters of Ilana Omo Oodua at New Bodija, Ibadan.

The Secretary, Youth Initiative, Ilana Omo Oodua, Dr. Akin Adejuwon; Chairman, Itsekiri Forum in Edo State, Omagbalowaje Ajatiton; Secretary, Itsekiri National Youth Council, Warri South, Ajemijeroma Mene-Ejegi; Secretary, Ilana Omo Oodua, George Akinola; and Homeland Secretary, Ilana Omo Oodua, Kunle Adesokan, were among people that participated in the rally.

Members of other nationalities, who spoke at the rally declared their support for the creation of Yoruba nation as being championed by Ilana Omo Oodua under the leadership of Professor Banjo Akintoye.