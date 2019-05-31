Chairman of Stanel Group, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, on Tuesday, hosted the Muslim community and members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Suleja, Niger State to Ramadan fast dinner.

Dr. Uzochukwu who said he strongly believes in the ‘One Nigeria” project, identified with the Muslim faithful in the Stanel-owned Chicken Republic wing of the Stanel Group in Suleja.

The community numbering more than 3,000 Muslims, including Islamic clerics led by the Chief Imam of Suleja Central Mosque and the representatives of NURTW in the area in attendance, were admonished by the philanthropist to use the lessons/teachings of the Ramadan fast to remain peaceful, devoted and law abiding Nigerians during and after the Ramadan.

Religious tolerance: Stanel chair, Uzochukwu, breaks Ramadan fast with Muslims, NURTW members

