Staphylococcus aureus is genus of non-motile bacteria living on the skin and mucous membranes that are gram- positive cocci and cause inflammation. Satphylococus produces several toxins that kill white blood cells, red blood cells, sperm cells etc and causes boils. Antibiotic drugs do not easily control staphylococcus aureus or staphylococcal germs; this is because the germ that causes staphylococcus produces certain resistant called chromosal.

Staphylococcal Infections are worldwide problems and Rosenbach a German

Medical scientist discovered it in 1884.

Mode of transmission

The germ that causes staphylococcus aureus can be transmitted from one person to another by personal and impersonal contact. It can be by coming in contact with an infected material and persons harboring this infection by sexual intercourse. It can be contacted from unhygienic environment like toilets, contaminated hospital material or instrument, ladies that go for illegal D & C in some unhygienic places are candidates, exchange of wears, towels, kissing, blood transfusion and barbers shops are other strong source of transmission.

Symptoms

The general symptoms are boils, waist pains, sometimes slight discharge from the urethral or virgina, movement of an objects like worm along the urinary track or all over the body, bite at the tip of the penis, crowning sensation on the scrotum, weakness of genital organ, movement on the head and scrotum, itching, bites, low sperm count or watery sperm etc.

All these symptoms must not be present for you to know that you have staphylococcus aureus, many people infected with this disease are not symptomatic, but that does not stop the germs from causing damage to the cell, especially sperm cells. Symptoms vary from individuals.

Group of people mostly infected

Staphylococci infections are most serious in infants, people weakened by excessive use antibiotics, people weakened by illness, young men and women.

Itching: What is Itching: Itching is the irritation of the skin that induces the desire to scratch, itching causes emotional, physical, psychological stress to individuals harboring diseases that causes itching.

Is itching a disease: No! Itching is not a disease and most of the venereal diseases known to man have itching as their symptom, such as syphilis, genital warts, herpes virus, and staphylococcus aureus.

Prevention

Staphylococcal infections are life threatening and because their treatment is so difficult, prevention is of great importance, and the best method of preventing this disease is by changing those behaviour that put people at risk, maintain self hygiene, avoid casual sex, form the habit of going for medical examination periodically avoid excessive intake of antibiotics, stop self medications.