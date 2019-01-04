After a month of partnerships, fun and excitement, Star lager beer drew the curtain on the festive season with the grand finale of One Lagos Fiesta held at Eko Atlantic on New Year Eve, December 31, 2018, gathering the biggest music superstars across the country as well as over 100,000 funseekers.

The celebrations boasted of concerts like Wizkid’s VIP Experience, Olamide Live in Concert, Burna Live, and One Lagos Fiesta amongst others.

Star has all through the month of December provided a great atmosphere for fun seekers as well as building a 58ft “Aro Meta” statue made out of over 3,000 crates of the lager. It also rewarded loyal consumers with gifts

including cash prizes.

“With giveaways and optimal experiences, residents and indigenes (of Lagos) sure had a great time. We appreciate the Lagos State government and organisers of all the events we partnered for giving us the opportunity to be a part of the year-end activities. 2019 is going to be a great year and we can’t wait to shine on with our consumers even as we announce all of the big plans we have in store for them,” Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries, Emmanuel Oriakhi said.