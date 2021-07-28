Foremost Nigerian Beer Brand, Star Lager Beer, and the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) today announced the official kickoff of their historic partnership. The agreement will have Star Lager Beer headline the partnership as the official alcoholic brand of Team Nigeria at Tokyo 2020.

Speaking on the partnership, Kehinde Kadiri, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc., said, “Star has over the years identified and continues to identify with the Nigerian passion for sports, as well as the desire and expectation for more groundbreaking feats by the Nigerian teams. We are delighted to be partnering with the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) to celebrate this true passion that is fueled by patriotism, resilience and desire for victory, at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

