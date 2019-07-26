Foremost premium beer, Star Lager during the week continued its celebration of the Super Eagles feat at the just concluded AFCON 2019 by engaging with fans and rewarding them accordingly.

Dubbed ‘TWALE FOR THE EAGLES’ the message is designed to encourage Nigerians to celebrate their superstars for a successful outing at the continent’s biggest football competition

According to Portfolio Manager, National Premium, Sarah Agha, the celebration has been launched online and features the original Shine Shine Bobo (Burna Boy) himself raising a well done salute to the Super Eagles.

Burna Boy was a prominent face across the Star Fan Parks scattered across the major cities in the country during the #ShineonNaija campaign which helped muster the needed support for the Super Eagles. The simple process in which fans are encouraged to shine on and celebrate the Super Eagles has been outlined.

The first step will require fans to follow the official Star Nigeria page @star_ng on Twitter, Facebook and instagram. They would then be required to record a five-10 seconds clip hailing the Super Eagles for a successful outing at the AFCON, which they would upload on social media. Fans will tag @star_ng, repost and use the hashtag #ShineonNaija.