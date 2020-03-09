Nigerian football fans were treated to a thrilling experience yesterday as they enjoyed an exclusive viewing of the Carabao Cup Final between the current champions, Manchester City and Aston Villa, courtesy of Star Lager Beer on March 1, 2020.

The match was the third time both teams have met this season, with Manchester City winning all three games. The final was hotly-contested as both teams slugged it out for the trophy, but Manchester City’s quality in squad depth and ability proved to be too much for the men in Claret and Blue, who put on a spirited display.

Hosting fans at the recently launched Star Live Arena, Nigeria’s foremost beer brand, Star Lager, gave fans the perfect atmosphere to enjoy the brilliance of a Manchester City side who predictably dominated the Villa side. The Star Live Arena is a new platform in partnership with Man. City in which Star Lager Beer offers fans an immersive experience of the Premier League as well as other competitions involving Manchester City in bars around them. The initiative — which kicked off with the Carabao Cup Final at select bars in Abuja and Jos — is one of Star Lager’s many sports initiatives to connect with its consumers through passion points, like football.