The Star Fan Parks situated in different locations all over the country witnessed an unprecedented number of fans last Sunday, as many trooped in for the Africa Cup of Nations semi final contest between the Super Eagles and the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

A late free-kick expertly taken by Riyad Mahrez broke the hearts of the enthusiastic fans who were, nonetheless, given a royal treatment by Nigerian Breweries, through its premium brand, Star Lager.

Since the commencement of the 2019 AFCON, the Star Fan Parks across the country have been a bee-hive of activities, but it was turbo-charged for last Sunday’s semi-final duel.

At the National Stadium in Lagos, popular OAP, Tony Bekederemo, was on ground to moderate the insightful analysis by the fans and he also dished out prizes on behalf for Star Lager, as the Official Super Eagles beer kept to its promise of rewarding their loyal customers and passionate football fans.

Despite the Super Eagles’ defeat, the usual raffle draw was still conducted and lucky fans won prizes like jerseys, rug, clippers and other mouthwatering prizes

The winners thanked Star Larger for giving them a unique AFCON experience, while they urged the Super Eagles to ensure they win their third-place game and not return home empty-handed.