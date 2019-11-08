It was a night full of memories as the classic ‘90s sequel, Living in Bondage: Breaking Free premiered at Filmhouse Cinemas, Lekki, Lagos last Saturday.

The event attracted A-list stars, celebrities, entertainment and fashion bloggers. Stars such as director of the movie, Ramsey Nouah, Kenneth Okonkwo (Andy Okeke), Kanayo O. Kanayo, Munachi Abii, Enyinna Nwigwe, Ini Edo, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Kunle Afolayan and others graced the show.

Speaking, Ramsey Nouah harped on the importance of the sequel which had been in the works for three years. “Being in front of the camera for so many years didn’t quite prepare me for the intensity of directing this movie,” Nouah said. “Especially, for such an adored classic. It took four years of the team’s time and effort because we had to get it right. And I hope people enjoy, appreciate and learn from it.”

The film hits the cinemas nationwide today, November 8.