This year’s edition of the annual One Lagos Fiesta kicked off with pomp and excitement at five designated locations in the state on December 24, the Christmas Eve.

Sponsored by Star larger beer, consumers and fun seekers have been having great time at all locations of the show including Agege, Epe, Ikorodu, Badagry, and Eko Atlantic City, venue of the grand finale holding on December 31.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lagos State, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, stated that the concerts will parade not only top Nigerian artistes but also dance groups, stage plays and cultural displays. According to him, the grand finale will have in attendance Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and governoship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu among other political heavyweights.

Artistes performing at the shows include Olamide, Blackky, Teni, Saheed Osupa, Adewale Ayuba, Humblesmith, Mr Real, and Mr P of Psquare.

READ ALSO: At Christmas, foundation gives succour to the poor

Just as Nigerian Breweries did last year when it erected a massive 70-feet tall Aro Meta statue built out of over 3,000 Star crates, with a LED screen base, this year, aside providing refreshments for consumers as they partake in exciting games and experiences at the ‘Star Corner’, the premium beer is also celebrating the iconic Lagos cultural heritage.

The Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi, said Star lager is committed to providing the best entertainment offering to consumers, as it continues to support One Lagos Fiesta.

“We take pride in this partnership and our goal is to continually upgrade experiences for our consumers,” he said.

Major highlights of the show are Lagos Talent Growth competition and raffle draw in which a brand new car and several other prizes will be won.