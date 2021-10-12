Star singer, songwriter and performer, KCee (Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo) and Koffi Ayinde Idowu-Nuel, popularly known as Koffi Tha Guru, entertainer, comedian, writer, singer and actor, will thrill audience at The Sun Awards 2020.

Also, iconic on-air personality, actor and comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, returns as host of the awards ceremony.

The Sun Awards 2020 holds on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Expo Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the organising committee of The Sun Awards 2020, KCee and Idowu-Nuel will wow the audience with high-class entertainment, made up of music, stage performance and comedy.

KCee, who made his entry into the music industry with KC Presh, a hip-hop group, hails from Amaputu, in Uli, Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State.

Before hitting stardom, this star singer played for 12 years with his friend, Hajie, who he met in a church choir. Both friends entered for the Star Quest TV reality show and won.

The duo split later, following which KCee released his first single, “Sweet Mary J.”

KCee’s image soared with the success of his popular song, Limpopo, produced by Del B.

The elder brother of Emeka Okonkwo (aka E-Money), multi-billionaire founder of Five Star Group and Emy Cargo, KCee is known for his scintillating stage performance and powerful voice.

Idowu-Nuel, professionally known as Koffi Tha Guru, was born to a Togolese mother and Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos father. He delivers his act in English, Yoruba language, and Togolese Ewe (pronounced A_vay).

After his education, he joined Theatre 15 in 1998 and trained as a stage actor, dancer, and comedy opening act.

Idowu-Nuel’s first major television breakthrough was as a feature on the hit comedy campus sitcom, “Twilight Zone,” popularly referred to as “Shake Body,” where he played the Dauda character.

In 2003, he auditioned for the famous Nigerian comedy show, “Night of a Thousand Laughs,” where he got chosen as one of the four qualifiers to perform at the annual concert from a total of 34 talents.

Adeyinka, after working as a corporate affairs manager with an engineering firm, joined the entertainment industry. He has anchored television programmes for AIT, Galaxy TV, MBI, and Africa Magic on DSTV. Television viewer will remember him for the Shine Shine Bobo ‘Star Game Show.’

He published the first comedy magazine in the country, Laffmattazz.

The Sun Awards 2020, which is the 18th edition, will see the honour of 24 distinguished Nigerians who recorded outstanding achievements last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those to be honoured with various awards are: Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Mallam Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (Man of the Year); Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State (Governor of the Year); Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State (Political Icon); and Comrade Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State (Sports Personality).

Other awardees Chief (Mrs.) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, First Lady, Ondo State (Most Supportive First Lady); Allen Onyema, chairman, Air Peace and Dr. Adedeji Adeleke (Exceptional Philanthropist); Brig Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), chairman, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency; Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director General, National Yours Service Corps (NYSC) and Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Chinedum Orji (Public Service); Engr. Nnamdi Ezigbo, chairman, SLOT Systems Limited and Dr. ABC Ojiako, chairman, SEPLAT Petroleum Company Ltd (Entrepreneur of the Year); Alhaji Mustapha Ado, chairman, Ammasco International Ltd and Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, chairman, Seahorse Lubricant Industries Limited (Industrialist of the Year).

Also to be honoured are Kanayo O. Kanayo, star actor and producer (Nollywood Icon); Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana), chairman, Cubana Group (Hospitality Icon); Mr. Moses Ekpo, Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Olabode George, Prof. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and Amb. Babagana Kingibe, former SGF (Lifetime Achievement); Chief Frank Okafor, chairman of Marco Polo Group Limited and Prince Chris Igwe, chairman, Mainland Oil Limited (Investor of the Year).

