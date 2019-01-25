■ El-Rufai, Ugwuanyi, Dickson, Shettima, Osoba, Ikpea, Alakija, Oloyede, others to receive awards

NIGERIAN music sensation, Tiwatope Savage, popularly known by her stage name, Tiwa Savage, will today thrill audience at the biggest media event in the country, The Sun Awards. The Sun Awards ceremony holds at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos starting from 5pm. A total of 22 people, who have distin- guished themselves in various endeavours, will receive awards. Savage, who returned from the United Kingdom within the week for The Sun Awards, is primed to entertain the audience with her band and dancers. Also, the evergreen Veentage Band, among other top artistes, are billed to thrill guests, who will include top government officials at the federal and state levels, lawmakers, captains of industry, members of the diplomatic community, the financial sector as well as entertainment industry. The Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Eric Osa- gie, said these artistes have been carefully selected to make the event an evening of fun and relaxation.

He said since The Sun Awards ceremony has become “one of the biggest shows in the country,” everything has been done to make it successful and bigger than last year’s.

Osagie said: “We are ready. We have gone round the country to formally notify the award winners of their selection for recognition. They are appreciative of the honour and also excited. The award winners and dignitaries have confirmed their attendance.”

He said everything was set to host the event, promising, “there will be no dull moment throughout the award ceremony.”

In today’s award ceremony, 22 people will be honoured. They include: Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna State governor, who will receive his diadem as Man of the Year; Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (Governor of the Year); Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson (Most Outstanding Politician of the Year) and Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State (Courage in Leadership).

Others who will receive awards are Sir Daniel Chukwudozie, chairman, Dozzy Group (Manufacturer of the Year); Chief Leemond Ikpea, chairman, Lee Engineering & Construction Ltd (Business Person of the Year); Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, MD, Fidelity Bank Plc (Banker of the Year); Emperor Baywood Ibe, chairman, Baywood Foundation (Humanitarian Service) and Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, richest black woman and Chairperson, Rose of Sharon Foundation (Humanitarian Service).

First Lady of Rivers State, Justice Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, will receive the Most Supportive First Lady of the Year award, with Mr. Nsima Ekere, Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede getting Public Service awards.

The Lifetime Achievement award goes to former Ogun State governor, Aremo Segun Osoba, iconic musician, King Sunny Ade and Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, while Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University, will receive Education Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Two people will receive the Nigerians Hero award for their extraordinary heroic feats. They are Mr. Joe Blackson, who died after saving 13 people in a boat accident and Alhaji Abubakar Abdulkadir, a Muslim cleric, who saved about 300 Christians from being killed by herdsmen.

Star actress and producer, Genevieve Nnaji, will receive the Nollywood Personality of the Year award, while David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, will be honoured with the Creative Personality of the Year award.

World Heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua and top striker in the female national team, Falcon, Asisat Oshoola, will receive the Sports Personality of the Year award.

While unveiling the award winners last October, The Sun MD said they were chosen after a painstaking and rigorous exercise involving a panel of editors, who examined the contributions of a legion of Nigerians.

He said the award winners were chosen for holding their heads above the waters and making incredible contributions even in the most trying time in the country.

Osagie said the award winners performed as champions, in the industries they play, “proving that good things can come out of the country.”