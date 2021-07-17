Star-studded Nollywood series, Tough Love, will now be aired on Premium Box Office Television (PBO TV), a Nollywood channel on StarTimes dedicated to blockbuster movies.

To make the viewing experience more relishing, PBO TV will be gifting fans TV sets, refrigerators, recharge cards and more weekly.

The series, directed by Billion Obi, features an exciting mix of Nollywood legends and new stars, from Nkem Owoh and Sola Sobowale to Jemima Osunde, Timini Egbuson, Sharon Ooja and Sophie Alakija.

Tough Love is an exciting Nigerian family drama that explores the struggles of women in a patriarchal society through childhood friends Debola and Chinonye and their mothers. The ladies are fresh out of NYSC and are already being bombarded by questions of marriage.

Tough love also highlights the problem of absentee fathers. Debola’s dad, Lolu, left her and her mother, Sade, for greener pastures abroad and didn’t return when he found out she was pregnant. Chinonye’s dad is never around; he is always in Aba for business while her mum stays alone in their Lagos mansion. The relationships between the mums and the dads are in shambles. Demola’s dad is trying to come into her life, but her mother is having none of it.

Chief Gabriel Nworah, Chairman, The Big Idea Mediaworks Ltd, owners of PBO TV said: “Tough Love is one among many exciting content we are bringing to our audience. We are dedicated to bringing the best of Nollywood to delight every home. Tough Love comes with extra benefits to our viewers. There are lots of fantastic gifts to win after each episode.”

