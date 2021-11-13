Endowed with impressive curves, single but talented actress, Eva Chris is out looking for true love.

In an encounter with Saturday Sun, the Anambra State-born entertainer lamented that stardom has deprived her of the feeling of loving and being loved in return.

Hear her: “Stardom has deprived me of true love. Nobody wants me for me, but because I am Eva. Some of my suitors want me to quit acting or content creation but I can’t do that. I end up rejecting their marriage proposals. Entertaining people is what makes me happy, so no man can take that away from me. I know at the end of the day, my home, my kids and husband would bring joy to my life. But for now, let me enjoy the happiness I derive from entertaining people.”

Expressing her opinion at the rate at which celebrities wash their dirty linens in public, Eva Chris claimed she would prefer to have a secret marriage for fear of home breakers. “I can’t put my relationship on social media because most girls are always bent on snatching people’s boyfriends. Once they see you in a happy relationship, they do everything possible to snatch the man from you. I also don’t like people advising me on how to handle my relationship, so I keep my private life off social media. Even if I get married today, people will not know because of the way marriages crash on social media is very worrisome. However, for now I’m still single. I guess this is because I haven’t seen the man for me. Most times, I become confused; I don’t know what men really want from me. Myself or my bum,” she retorted.

