By Gabriel Dike

In its bid to achieve academic excellent and produced students with social skills, the management of Starfield College, Fagba, Lagos, has pledged to collaborate with parents to ensure outstanding performance of their wards.

The school also assured parents that the students will performance well in the 2021 June/July Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and the May/June 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

The Director of Studies, Starfield College, Mr. Chris Eigbe, who sought for an improved collaboration with parents, said 79 students graduated after completing their secondary education.

While the principal of the college, Mrs. Sara Oyinloye told the parents at the 18th Valedictory Service for 2021, that the school management will focus on partnering with them to get the best results in academic and social skills.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Eigbe explained that parents are first line and nature teacher to a child. He said the school requires their support to bring out their best from the wards.

The educationist said the management operates an open door policy and are honest in their dealings with parents on any issue concerning their wards, adding “we don’t hide anything from parents.”

According to him, recently the college held seminar for parent as part of the collaboration to ensure academic success of their wards.

He explained that four issues were discussed, which include, parenting well, engaging the school and teachers, participating in Parents Teachers Conference (PTC), annual sports competition, awards/valedictory service and social skills training.

The director of studies tasked the graduating students to be worthy ambassadors of the school. He predicted that they will make the college proud and warned them to avoid cultism and other social vices.

In her speech, the principal told the parents that their trust and believe in the school serves as inspiration for the management to do more.

“Our students’ performance in external examinations has been outstanding. They were prepared for NECO and WAEC and we have high expectations that they will come out with excellent results.

“In the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), we have students who scored above 300, 295s, 280s and 270s. Our vision is to be the best, striving for excellence and we are not relenting.”

She said in Starifield College, stars are produced that will contribute their quota to nation building and commended teachers and the support staff for ensuring the 79 graduating students turn out excellently.

The school Counselor, Mr. Ibimidu Kola said the school organises career seminar for JSS 1 and JSS III students to guide them on career path.

Awards were presented to parents and outstanding students. The award for best graduating student went to Toluwanimi Omole, who scored 274 in UTME and wants to study medicine. Aina Timilehin bagged the director’s award and emerged best science student. He scored 309 in UTME, and intends to study computer science. The best commercial student award went to Joan Atueyi.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .