A sports marketing and promotion company, Starlite Group has appointed the President General of Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo as its Executive Director.

Handing over his appointment letter to him in his office, the chairman of the company, Dr. Ademola Olabisi Areh who was represented by the Technical Director, Engr, Sonny Oyeyemi accompanied by the Secretary, and Welfare Officers; Paul Ovientaoba and Mrs. Taiwo Balogun explained that they considered him worthy for the appointment because of his track records and the fact that as a global name in football, he will use his wealth of experience to add value to the affairs of the group.

According to him, Starlite Group is out to change the face of sports business not only in Nigeria but the entire West African sub- region so as to help talented young men and women achieve their potentials in sports positing that they’re already working with their partners in Europe and Asia to achieve their set objective.

