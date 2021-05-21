Producer cum actor, Editha Francis Chiewuzie hits the bull’s eye with her latest movie, Elina, which premiered amidst glamour and panache last Sunday at Silverbird Cinema, Victoria Island, Lagos.

It was indeed a parade of stars, as virtually all the lead cast of the movie including Kalu Ikeagwu, Jibola Dabo, Winner Edward and Felix Omokhodion graced the premiere, dazzling on the red carpet like a shimmering light.

Elina, which hits the cinemas across the country today, Friday May 21, is a remarkable, thought provoking and didactic film that imparts strong lessons to parents, guardians, especially mothers, and also randy men.

Shot with high-definition camera, which reflects in its picture quality, Elina is directed by Ambrose Tobias Udeh having being produced by Editha Chiewuzie with Michael Austin as executive producer. The movie narrates the story of an 11-year-old child, Elina, who accompanies her mother to an eatery but ends up being kidnapped by an unidentified man.

Elina’s mum had taken her to an eatery, but as she’s about driving out, she realises that her phone has been left behind. She rushes back to the eatery, leaving young Elina in the car with the engine still running. At this point, a man emerges from nowhere, gets in the car and drives away with a fear-stricken Elina.

Could it be a case of robbery or kidnapping?

For 16 years, Elina remains missing. In fact, her parents have given up on her, thinking she’s dead. However, fate smiles on now grown-up Elina, as she finally reunites with her family. But this is after recording some deaths in her name and ultimately serving prison sentence.

On the inspiration behind the movie, Editha Chiewuzie says Elina was borne out of her desire to unravel the little mistakes parents make that cause them lifetime pains. “Many times, I come across parents, especially mothers being so careless with their children. You see some women instead of holding their children’s hands while crossing a major road; they allow them to cross alone. You see a mother carelessly leaving her child in the custody of neighbours, friends or even someone she hardly knows. Some even leave their child or children inside the car, locked or unlocked, to go get something. In some cases, the child suffocates or taken away with the car. I want to plead with parents to always be careful with their children. The world we live in is evil and you can’t even trust your next-door neighbour. This is the story of Elina,” she states.

Speaking about his experience on the movie set, Jibola Dabo, who plays Elina’s father, described it as exciting and wonderful. “I have a wonderful and exciting experience on the set of Elina. I enjoyed working with Editha, the producer. She’s a wonderful lady.”

To Kalu Ikeagwu, Elina is a must watch for everyone, most especially, families. “The movie is more about carelessness, leaving children vulnerable and its effect. So, there is a lesson for everyone in the film. Mothers especially have a lot to learn in the movie,” he volunteered.

On his part, Felix Ugo, who acts the kidnapper, says Elina is a beautiful story that everyone would love to see. “The movie focuses on the psychological damages that kidnapped and abused kids go through.

It is educating, entertaining and there are lots of lessons to learn. It is a must watch for everyone.”