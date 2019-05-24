The Lagos International Jazz Festival (LIJF) held at Freedom Park, Lagos recently, was indeed an experience to remember, as it featured a plethora of talented artistes from across the globe.

Artistes that thrilled on the opening day of the festival included David Freisen, Bright Gain, Kenyan trumpeter, Christine Kamau, Nigeria international guitarist, Sam Ayunke, Aimad Kachna of Morocco and others.

The second day of the event had Bright Gain and his SPAN Academy of Jazz & Contemporary Music holding their monthly jazz-a-thon show. The students of the academy had the opportunity to showcase their knowledge and level of musicianship. Other musicians that thrilled at the festival were Waje, Wole Jesutomi, Orliam, SamDerry Bibi and Poshryna.