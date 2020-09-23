Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ goal poacher, Victor Osimhen has been placed on same level with Iconic Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi if reports coming from Italian outlet, Bleacher reports are anything to go by.

The newly acquired Napoli striker, who joined the Italian side for a whopping €70million, was rated among top nine soccer stars spread across Europe elite leagues aiming to create a solid coach and player combination in their maiden season.

The outlet via social media handle, which included Facebook, Twitter and instagram, tagged the images “New Combination, congratulations.”

Osimhen, 21, with Napoli coach, Gennaro Gatuso’s image were displayed for greatness which fetched him a leverage with other eight football idols.

Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo sticks with new handler, Andrea Pirlo, while Barcelona’s Lionel Messi maintains new combination with Ronald Koeman.

Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp was seen urging new signing, Thiago Alcantara, while Timo Werner exchanged pleasantries with new boss, Frank Lampard.

The foremost website further gathered Bayern Munich’s Sane relationship with Hans-Dieter Flick will be superb like Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes’ union with Mikel Arteta.