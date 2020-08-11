The promoter of Stars University, Idumuje-Ugboko in Aniocha North LGA, Delta State Prince Ned Nwoko on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to Delta State Governor, ifeanyi Okowa to present copies of academic brief, environmental impacts accessment and masters plans of the first Sports university in Africa, Stars University.

The Philanthropist Billionaire and Antarctica explorer Prince Ned Nwoko was accompanied by former Super Eagles Players, Victor ikpeba and Augustin eguavon, SSA to the Governor on Health Monitoring, Dr Mike Nwoko and PDP Assistant Treasurer, Rita Daniels Chukwuji. The Governor in his Response said that he would make out time to see the project and that the state government is ready to support the laudable project which will put Delta state on the world map when it’s completed being the first Sports university in Africa. He also reiterated his commitment to peace in Ugboko and that The Billionaire Philanthropist and Antarctica explorer Prince Ned should embrace any proposed dialogue in the interest of Peace in Idumuje Ugboko.