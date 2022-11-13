From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

It was tears of joy for flood victims in Anambra State following distribution of N2.5million, food items, beddings and other relief materials to them by Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF).

The food items include 600 (50kg) bags of rice, 60 (50kg) bags of beans, 60 (50kg) bags of garri, 500 pieces of 3ft 6inches of mattresses, 500 cartons of idomie noodles, 600 tubers of yams, 50 cartoons of tomatoes.

Others are 30 cartons of bathing soap, 30cartons of washing soap, 30 jerrycanes of palm oil, 30cartons of Milo beverages, 30 cartons of milk, 50 jerrycanes of vegetables oil, 10 bags of salt and 10 cartons of maggi cubes.

Speaking during the presentation, Chief of Staff to the foundation, retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Chris Ezike said the foundation was passionate about helping the poor and the needy in the society.

He hinted that the cash gift had been shared to affected victims across the various local government councils, adding that a distribution profile has been developed to ensure the items got to victims without transportation and logistics difficulties.

“In line with the passion of Sir Emeka Offor and his commitment to charity and humanitarian endeavours that we’re here to commiserate with the government and people of the state on the recent flood disaster which ravaged about 7 local government areas in the State,” he said.

Ezike praised Soludo’s uncommon leadership skills amidst challenges as well as his desire in converting the State to a construction site.

“Your government has shown love, empathy and friendship to her citizens in need and desire support, hence our hunger to intervene in our modest ways,” he said.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo while recieving the items in favour of flood victims, called on federal government to engage more proactive measures against the perennial flooding in the country, especially before 2023 rainy season sets in.

He described Sir Emeka Offor as an eminent and illustrious son of Anambra who have been a gift to the state and Nigeria as a whole over the years.

The Governor further advised that Federal Government should act by building sub-dams and installing speed breakers, regretting that citizens are eventually paying the bitter price as result of these perennial flooding.

The Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Chief Paul Odenigbo assured that the relief items would get to the victims scattered in camps in the seven affected local government areas of the state.

“We thank Sir Emeka Offor and the foundation for their gesture. The Agency will immediately commence distribution of the items to the affected local government areas,” he said.