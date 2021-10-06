By Chinenye Anuforo

At least 23 students of Start-Rite Schools, Abuja, recently passed the prestigious Microsoft Office Specialist International Certification examination, powered by New Horizons, leading IT training company, the school’s ICT partner.

Being certified as a Microsoft Office Specialist demonstrates that the students have the skills needed to get the most out of any Office even at a developmental stage. Microsoft Office Specialist expert is a trained professional whose skills are used in a variety of business functions across different industries.

A Microsoft Office Specialist uses skills to engage in a variety of tasks such as word processing, data entry, Power-Point presentation and spreadsheet preparation, utilizing the Microsoft Office suite. The specialist is considered an integral part of many businesses, as they skilfully use an Office suite to perform essential daily duties like written correspondence through MS-Word, email programs, analysing data sets.

At the graduation ceremony ofthe college, the principal, Mr. Philip Reynolds, expressed joy that Start-Rite School has been living up to its billing as a top-notch, front-line IT-driven college for many years and that the achievements by this group of students were glaring testaments to that fact.

He restated his delight at the productive strategic International ICT Partnership, which the school established with New Horizons, a US-based, world’s largest International IT skills and certification training organisation present in more than 80 countries of the world.

Speaking at the graduation, the general manager of the firm, northern region, Mr. Dave Abolagba, congratulated the students, management and stakeholders of the school for the heights attained in education and in compliance with 21st Century IT-driven stance.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .