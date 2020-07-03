Wave-making Colombian telenovela, Bolivar, has from Thursday July 2, 2020 made its debut on StarTimes’ ST Novela E Plus channel.

Bolivar is a 2019 biographical drama series about the rise of Venezuelan General, Simon Bolivar (1783-1830). It depicts the life of the liberator, who led the secession of a group of South American countries from the Spanish Empire in the early 19th century.

The show is made up of 69 episodes that document the events of Bolívar’s life from the age of seven until his death, primarily focusing on his formation and love life.

“Bolivar was a huge success across Latin America. It won the Super Series prize at the 2019 Produ Awards,” Echo Zhao, Chief Editor of StarTimes Novela E Plus channel, says. “Simon Bolivar is a true hero of Latin America independence; I am sure his story will resonate deeply with the African public.”

Apart from its historical significance, the new TV series is a premium telenovela with a good plot, filled with action and romance, and supported by a brilliant cast. According to Zhao, subscribers can also watch Bolivar via StarTimes ON mobile app, using their MTN airtime.