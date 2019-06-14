A new telenovela series, Asintado, has debuted on StarTimes Novela E Plus channel 128 and 057, and it promises to be a mind blowing, intriguing and nonstop entertaining experience.

According to StarTimes Content Manager, Abosede Adewara, Asintado, which airs from Friday to Sunday at 6.50pm, centers on the inseparable Ramirez siblings whose tight relationship disintegrates when they lose their parents in a fire.

Asintado follows the paths of the siblings whose polar opposite lives are thrust into a world of politics, power and corruption that shake their core values, ending in the murder of their loved ones and potentially destroying themselves.

Commenting, Adewara said: “StarTimes has gained ground with quality programming that includes interesting drama series, sitcoms, shows and movies spanning different cultures, languages and origins.

“The new series is a must watch and is packed with every tangible ingredient of a good production that will boost StarTimes’ growing entertainment portfolio, and spice up viewers’ experience as well as enrich memorable digital TV moments.”