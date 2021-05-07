With Lagos fully transiting from analogue to digital TV, StarTimes Nigeria is leading the drive with technical support as well as improved content offerings on its lowest bouquet.

The pay-TV brand says the digital switchover drive of the Federal Government is in line with its vision to enable every family afford, access and enjoy the beauty of digital TV.

At the launch of DSO in Lagos, Mr Alex Jian, CEO, StarTimes Nigeria said the pay-TV brand will continue to provide technical support to the actualisation of digital migration nationwide, adding that the brand has gone a step further to not only increase digital TV penetration, but also increase tastier content to delight every home.

“We are proud to partner with Integrated Television Services Ltd (ITS), one of the signal carriers of DSO. ITS Ltd is currently riding on the existing digital transmission infrastructure of NTA-Star TV (StarTimes Nigeria). With StarTimes Nigeria’s DVB-T2 technology widely spread across the federation, ITS Ltd has a strong footing to fully digitalise the nation. StarTimes Nigeria will continue to be a major driver of digital switchover across the country,” Alex said.

Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Prof. Armstrong Idachaba also said the digital switchover being activated in Lagos means that with just a set-top box, residents of Lagos can now enjoy over 30 digital television services.