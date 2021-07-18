This is an exciting moment for lovers of good content as PayTV platform, StarTimes, has lined up top series and movies to delight its subscribers.

To start with, PBO TV, which airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7pm, has star-studded series, Tough Love featuring an exciting mix of Nollywood legends and new stars including Nkem Owoh, Sola Sobowale, Jemima Osunde, Timini Egbuson, Sharon Ooja and Sophie Alakija. And to make viewing experience more relishing, the channel is giving away TV sets, refrigerators; recharge cards and many more to viewers of Tough Love every week.

Every Friday at 8 pm on AMC movies channel, AMCOP originals will be gracing the screens of StarTimes’ subscribers with movies to thrill, excite, and pull their heartstrings. Brand new and exclusive movies from the production of AMCOP will be showcasing excellent African storytelling by homegrown talent. PBO TV and AMC movies channels are on basic bouquet (StarTimes antenna users) at N1,700 monthly and smart bouquet (StarTimes dish users) at N2,200 monthly.

Also, lovers of Asian series will be treated to exciting telenovelas this July. One of the classic Filipino telenovelas, Brothers launched on ST Novela E plus channel on July 1 and airs weekdays at 6:50pm. Another Filipino hit, The Blood Moon will debut on July 18 and will air daily at 7:40pm on ST Novela E Plus. The Blood Moon is a crossover spin-off of the Filipino hit TV series, Lobo and Immortal. It narrates the battle between humans, vampires and wolves fighting together in an all-out war for the power of their race. Who will survive in this war against evil vampires and the unity of werewolves, good vampires and humans?

Another top telenovela, The General’s Daughter, has been localized into Yoruba language and will start airing on ST Yoruba channel weekdays at 8pm from July 19. The General’s Daughter narrates the story of 2nd LT Rhian Bonifacio (Angel Locsin), a Military Nurse for the AFP who is dedicated in saving lives. But she has a secret. She’s a spy, trained by her very own father, Tiago (Tirso Crz III), to exact revenge against his enemy, Marcial (Albert Martinez), a general of the army. She will be wedged between the two forces because of her love for her family. The series is a captivating thriller that fans wouldn’t want to miss.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.