Pay–TV operator, StarTimes, has released a series of anti-pandemic knowledge videos to help curb the spread of fake news and rumours about the virus and to further raise public awareness.

According to the company, 30 short videos on the anti-pandemic has been produced by its African staff working remotely from their hometowns and can be viewed in six different languages (English, French, Portuguese, Swahili, Hausa and Chinese).

The company said StarTimes decided to release the series of anti-pandemic knowledge videos totalling 30 due to the fake news that has been circulating on social media and people have been acting irrationally out of fear and ignorance which can be dangerous for communities.

“The 30 short videos rotating around 300 times will be on ST Guide and 22 self-operated channels that includes; ST Novela E, ST Novela F, and ST Novela P. Also, the video will be available on the StarTimes ON App and the official Facebook page and Youtube account of StarTimes for better exposure to audiences on diverse platforms,” it said.