Leading Digital Pay TV provider, StarTimes has announced the introduction of eight new additional channels to its bouquet in a bid to further enhance viewers experience and attract more households.

The new exciting, educative and entertaining channels will focus on news, fashion, live-action, and children’s programs for the delight of television viewers across Africa.

The new digital television channels include; Sky News, Film Box, Novelas, Fashion Box HD, Gametoon, Toonami and CBeebies.

Speaking on the development, the company noted that, “As a listening organization, part of our aggressive expansion drive is geared towards fulfilling our promise to deliver an affordable and unmatched entertainment to every Nigerian home.

“This is one of our little way of showing appreciation to our loyal customers by giving them more value at this unprecedented times when most people are still working from home due to the pandemic. We want to ensure people have access to quality entertainment with rich and diverse content. StarTimes is the leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving 13 million DVB subscribers and 20 million OTT users in 30+ countries. StarTimes owns a 600+ channels’ content platform combining African local channels (75%) and international channels (25%, including Chinese channels 1.5%).