Joan Eregare

The season 2 of Alagbara, the popular TV series of veteran actor, Adebayo Salami popularly known as Oga Bello, will hit the screen 8pm on Sunday on StarTimes Yoruba and Orisun channels.

Produced exclusively for StarTimes, Alagbara sheds light on men and how they are controlled, manipulated, influenced and reshaped by the women in their lives.

In a related development, a new TV series, Memuna the Corporate Housegirl, starring actress Mide Martins, Saidi Balogun and Iya Rainbow has started showing from Saturday November 2 on ST Nollywood Plus. Time is 8.30pm.