As part of StarTimes’ commitment to the growth of Nollywood and celebration of originality, the pay-TV recently hosted popular actor, Femi Adebayo whose new movie, King of Thieves, made a debut at the cinemas across the country.

Adebayo, who is also a StarTimes’ brand ambassador, got accolades for the originality of the story and costume. The movie features A-list actors like Toyin Abraham, Lateef Adedimeji, Oga Bello, Broda Shagi, Femi Adebayo, and Segun Arinze.

Those who graced the private screening held at Silverbird Cinemas, Ikeja City Mall, Lagos, were StarTimes’ CEO, Alex Jian; Content Director, Viki Liu; Asst. Marketing Director, Bose Adewara; PR Manager, Lazarus Ibeabuchi; Nollywood actors, Yaw, Segun Arinze, Kate Effiong and Abubakar Yakubu as well as the producer, Femi Adebayo, among others.

Speaking, Alex Jian said, “StarTimes is proud to associate with Femi Adebayo, who is also our brand ambassador. An outstanding project like this tells African stories from an African perspective. Femi Adebayo is notable for setting standards in the industry.

“Our business strategy is tied to the growth of quality local content. This is what our audience is craving and we are strongly committed to this through investments, support, and celebrations of notable works. This informs why we have taken the partnership with AMAA a notch higher. Currently, StarTimes-AMAA Short Film Festival is ongoing with over $10,000 prizes reserved for winners.

“I also wish to assure our customers that even though, these are huge investments to provide desired entertainment for them, StarTimes won’t transfer the cost to customers. We feel the pain of our customers in these trying times and would rather lessen the burden than increase it. Our ongoing Easter campaign which comes with price reductions and extra viewing days are classical examples of this.”

On his part, Femi Adebayo who was excited for the honour StarTimes did to him, said: “The inspiration behind this movie is to show the creativity of the Yoruba culture to the entire world. Cultural folklore is gradually dying, yet it is full of beautiful stories. Talking about challenges, we had to travel to a remote area for location. Where we shot, there was no electricity. And we had to cross a river with a spiritual warning that we must not cross the river with groundnuts.”