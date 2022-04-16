Africa Film Academy, in partnership with StarTimes Nigeria, has expanded the prizes for the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) Short Film Festival. A statement from StarTimes indicates that a special prize of $1,000 has been added to the best documentary. It further explains: “The submission of short films, which opened on March 20, will end on April 20, 2022. To participate, the entry is open to short films produced or released between January 1 and April 20, 2022 and should be uploaded to: www.bit.ly/THESHORTS2022. Also, the short films must not be longer than 40 minutes while entries in indigenous language must be subtitled in English language.”

The Shorts will be live and available to the viewing pleasure of StarTimes subscribers on ST Nollywood Plus channel from April 25, 2022 and also available on StartimesON App.

According to AMAA’s founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, “The festival will commence on April 25, 2022 and run for a whole month till May 25, 2022. During the festival, exceptional films that make the cut will compete for prizes. The first prizewinner will get $3,000 and a laptop; the 2nd prizewinner will receive $2,000 and a phone while the 3rd prizewinner gets $1,000 and a phone. We have added a special prize of $1,000 for the best documentary. Already, we have received hundreds of entries from filmmakers, who specialise or have short films.”

On his part, StarTimes’ CEO, Alex Jian, said the collaboration with AMAA is very crucial and strategic with the growing demand for quality local content by Nigerian and African film practitioners.