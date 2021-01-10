Cable TV platform, StarTimes started the New Year on a good note. From January 4, a fresh telenovela titled, Argentina, Land of Passion and Revenge debuted on the channel.

Torcuato Ferreyra is a veteran of the Spanish Civil War who managed to amass a great fortune in Argentina after betraying his best friend, Bruno Salvat. Bruno arrives Argentina in order to avenge Torcuato’s treachery and rescue his sister Julia, who fell into the clutches of a pimp. Bruno gets asylum in a typical conventillo in Buenos Aires and from there he begins to plot his revenge plan.

Ali Auta, Content Marketing Manager, StarTimes, said, “The channel, ST Novela E plus is fully-dedicated to broadcasting the best dramas around the world. We understand that although the cultural background varies, still human beings share something emotional in common, and through the touching telenovelas, the audience could experience the things and stories that have never happened in their surroundings before. Argentina, Land of Passion and Revenge in this regard is a recommendation for the New Year. Be prepared to welcome something new.”