StarTimes has announced the launch of StarTimes GO, a 24-hour channel dedicated to e-shopping and advancement of digital lifestyle of Nigerians.

According to Tunde Aina, COO, StarTimes Nigeria, the integrated e-shopping platform offers audience access to a massive array of superior quality products, with great designs, at discounted prices and the goods are directly delivered to the doorsteps of shoppers.

He said the e-shopping channel which incorporates TV to e-commerce in real-time is the first of its kind in Africa. First launched in Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda, the integrated e-shopping channel will then be available across Africa.

Available on free-to-air on Channel 002, StarTimes GO Channel has professional hosts and aesthetic scene settings to make shopping entertaining whilst the products are displayed by the hosts. High-end products currently on sales include high-tech daily commodities such as power banks, Hi-Fi wireless speakers, light foldable backpacks, soap dispensers, smoothie makers and wireless headphones, among others. The e-shopping platform also features a direct source and direct selling, to further control the quality of goods and to avoid price raise in the process.

“StarTimes GO offers multiple shopping methods including TV shopping, online shopping and phone-call shopping. Having test-run the integrated e-shopping platform and received overwhelming support from our customers, we have now fully launched StarTimes GO to further enrich e-shopping experience. StarTimes is not just a digital-TV, we are now an enabler of digital-lifestyle.